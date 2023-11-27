Kathimerini: the ship sunk in Greece was heading to Ukraine with suspicious cargo

The cargo ship Raptor, which sank near the Greek island of Lesbos, was heading to Ukraine with suspicious cargo. The newspaper Kathimerini writes about this.

Raptor sank on Sunday, November 26th. There were 14 crew members on board, one person was rescued, 12 are listed as missing.

According to papers, the ship, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, was carrying salt from Egypt to Istanbul. However, the rescued sailor told Coast Guard officials that the ship’s final destination was Ukraine, and that the crew planned to refuel and resupply in Istanbul.

Related materials:

Suspicions of smuggling are strengthened by the fact that the captain, having learned about a hole in the side of the ship, on the orders of the owner company, did not immediately send a distress signal, but only the next day, a few minutes before the sinking. In addition, two years ago it turned out that the crew’s documents were invalidated, and false entries were found in the ship’s oil accounting book.

The publication also learned that the same shipping company that owned the Raptor owned the Manassa Rose, which sank in Kissamos Bay in northwestern Crete in January 2022. Authorities then charged the crew members with shipwreck and tobacco smuggling.

There is a demand for drugs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine is faced with an increase in demand for drugs. In particular, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the Republic Igor Mosiychuk pointed out that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) pose a threat to themselves and their colleagues because they become inadequate under the influence of drugs that they take due to stress. “Then they go out into the field, and their drones are flying around like bees in their heads, shooting inexplicably where and at incomprehensibly what. There are a lot of them,” he complained. According to him, in hospitals near Kiev, military personnel are literally tied to their beds so that they do not cause harm to themselves or others.

Previously, Dmitry Girich, a prisoner of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also spoke about the supply of drugs to the Ukrainian military on the front line. According to him, they are delivered to the front through volunteers, depending on up to half of the unit. At the same time, he added, dealers offer a full “range” of prohibited substances.

See also The investment fever for bread floods Barcelona with franchises Related materials:

In October, it was reported that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada provided support and patronage to the organized crime group (OCG) Khimprom, which created a drug distribution network in Ukraine and Russia. It is clarified that the organized crime group includes about a thousand people, and the drug cartel is headed by Yegor Burkin.

Ukraine began to “export” Western weapons

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in Ukraine they sell anything, including weapons, which are sold through countries in Africa and the Middle East.

They sell anything, everything that can be sold Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian leader added that “the black market for weapons is designed in such a way that those who want to buy find these weapons.”

In July, the Pentagon admitted that some of the weapons transferred to Ukraine as part of military assistance were stolen by arms dealers. The US military report said that Kyiv failed to carry out the required monitoring of the use of military equipment that the US sent in fiscal year 2022.

Later, Finnish journalists interviewed the senior commissioner of the National Bureau of Investigation, Christer Ahlgren, who said that assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and even drones were illegally supplied from Ukraine to Finland. According to Ahlgren, weapons also go to Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

In October, military expert Andrei Klintsevich said that Kiev could transfer foreign weapons to the Hamas movement, for example, Stinger or Strela anti-aircraft systems (SAM), as well as grenade launchers of various modifications, small arms and ammunition. “Most likely, we are talking about compact weapons that are easy to hide, easy to smuggle and sell for a lot of money,” Klintsevich added. He added that Ukraine could sell both Western and Soviet weapons.