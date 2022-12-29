TROMSO, Norway — In hindsight, some things didn’t add up about José Giammaria.

On the one hand, Giammaria, a visiting researcher at the University of Tromso, in Norway’s Arctic Circle, was apparently Brazilian, but did not speak Portuguese. He also financed his visit, a rarity in academic circles, and planned to extend it. He never talked about his research, but was helpful, even offering to redesign the front page of the Center for Peace Studies, where he worked.

That was until October 24, when the Norwegian security police, the PST, arrived with a warrant to search his office. Days later, they announced his arrest as a Russian spy, named Mikhail Mikushin. The revelation sent chills down the campus, said Marcela Douglas, who heads the Center for Peace Studies, which researches security and conflict. “I started seeing spies everywhere.”

The same is true of Norway and much of the rest of Europe.

As the war in Ukraine stalls and Moscow’s isolation increases, European nations have grown more suspicious that the Kremlin is exploiting their open societies to intensify espionage, sabotage and infiltration attempts — possibly to send a message or to gauge how far it could go if necessary in a broader conflict with the West.

Mikushin is one of three Russians recently arrested in Europe on suspicion of being “illegals,” spies joining a society for espionage or long-term recruitment. In June, a practitioner at the International Criminal Court, also holding a Brazilian passport, was arrested in The Hague and charged with spying for Russia. In November, Sweden charged a Russian couple with espionage.

Other incidents include drones flying over military sites in Germany where Ukrainian forces were training. Underwater cables cut in France have aroused suspicion among security analysts. And an attack on fuel distribution networks in Belgium and Germany days before the Russian invasion has also raised alarm.

Not all incidents can be attributed with certainty to the Kremlin, and heightened surveillance and genuine concern have become difficult to distinguish from mounting paranoia. Russia has dismissed the Norwegian arrests, mostly of Russian citizens for flying drones, as a form of hysteria.

But with Western sanctions virtually cutting off all Russian fossil fuel supplies to Europe, Norway is the continent’s biggest oil and gas supplier. Off its coast are critical undersea cables for Internet service in London’s financial center and for transmitting satellite images to the United States from the far north, where Norway borders Russia for about 200 kilometers.

That vital role has felt even more vulnerable since September, when explosions tore through the Nord Stream oil pipelines between Russia and Germany.

“It was a wake-up call,” said Tom Roseth, a professor at the Norwegian Defense University College. “The war is not only in Ukraine. It can also affect us, although it is difficult to attribute.

Seven Russians were arrested in October for flying drones. Two have been convicted and will serve sentences of 90 or 120 days in prison.

Among those caught up in the arrests is Andrey Yakunin, son of Vladimir Yakunin, an ally of Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin. Yakunin Jr., a businessman who lives in the UK and has British citizenship, was arrested after Norwegian authorities stopped his yacht, the Firebird, and asked if he had a drone. He showed them a drone used to capture footage of him and the crew skiing and fishing. Prosecutors are seeking a 120-day sentence against him.

“Of course I’m not a spy — although I have a whole collection of James Bond movies,” Yakunin joked in an interview.

Yakunin will return to the Tromso court in January.

The northern borders had friendly relations between the locals, who traded with each other, but there have been several suspected cases of espionage dating back to the Cold War. Some cases have bordered on the comic.

In 2019 there was widespread speculation that a beluga whale found in Norwegian waters was a “spy whale” escaped from the Russian Army. Norwegian media dubbed it “Hvaldimir,” a combination of the Norwegian word for whale and the name Vladimir.

But spies, said Ivar Helsing Schroen, air control manager at Tromso airport, are interested in the Arctic: “You would have to be naive to think that it is not.”

By: Erika Solomon and Henrik Pryser Libell