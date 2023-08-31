A suspicious cigarette gets the Mercante in Fiera’s “black cat” into trouble

Candelaria Solorzano, the model who according to some rumors was supposed to play the role of the “black cat” in the Mercante in Fiera program, soon to be broadcast on Rai, gets into trouble because of a video that shows her preparing a suspicious cigarette.

A video that in a short time made the rounds of social networks and which, according to what it reveals David Maywould have convinced Rai to remove her from the program even before her engagement was made official.

To find the video, taken from some Instagram stories, was the journalist Dagospy and the Everyday occurrenceGiuseppe Candela, who posted the footage on his profile Twitter.

WHAT IS THE NEW BLACK CAT CALENDARIA SOLORZANO DOING IN THIS VIDEO? WILL PINO TEACH AND RAI LIKE IT? pic.twitter.com/oR8JLnKU9l — Joseph Candela (@GiusCandela) August 31, 2023

“What is the new black cat Candelaria Solorzano doing in this video? Pino Insegno and Rai will like her ”wrote Candela.

In the video, shot on a boat, the model can be seen preparing a cigarette which to many seemed “reinforced”. According to numerous users, in fact, in addition to tobacco, Candelaria Solorzano would seem to be handling an unidentifiable substance, but which for many seemed like a drug.