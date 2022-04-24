The Dubai Civil Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by an insurance company, demanding compensation of four million and 512,000 dirhams for the owners of a building in Dubai, as a result of the collapse of the suspended ceiling of a high-quality furniture exhibition, as a result of a defect in the drainage of rainwater, which led to serious damage to furniture, in addition to equipment The exhibition, which cost an insurance company to pay 4.5 million dirhams to the furniture company, and to refer to the owners of the building and the insurance company concerned with insuring the property and the company managing it to recover the compensation value.

According to the lawsuit filed by the insurance company, the incident occurred on November 10, 2019, when the country witnessed heavy rain, which penetrated the interior of a furniture exhibition containing high-quality furniture, and damaged its equipment.

It reported that the rain flowed from horizontal air conditioning holes installed in the ceiling to a stockpile, and the suspended ceiling fell, and there was no way to isolate the drain line, which caused the water to continue flowing into the building until the airport stopped.

She pointed out that the damage, according to the technical report, occurred as a result of the failure of the rain drain pipe in the roof space above the false ceiling of the ground floor, pointing out that this pipe belongs to the building owners, and is not under the custody or responsibility of the furniture company.

The insurance company explained that in the presence of an insurance policy with the furniture company, it issued a transfer to the furniture company for four million and 512 thousand dirhams, the value of the damages, and it has the right to return to the original cause of the damages, namely the owners of the building, the company managing it, and the insured company, to recover the amount paid. .

For its part, the second defendant, “the insured company for the building”, rejected the lawsuit, and submitted a memorandum requesting that the fault causing the damage on the part of the “insured” owner not be proven, as he was not aware of the decoration works, the false ceiling, and the alterations made in the store, and the furniture company bears the responsibility for damages by 100%, confirming the inaccuracy of the estimation of compensation claimed by the plaintiff company.

After examining the case, the District Civil Court concluded that the case papers lacked an error that could be attributed to any of the defendants, as it is established by the court, after reviewing all other papers, that the building that was damaged was built in 2005, and was built according to the established requirements. And approved by the Dubai Municipality, and that its rainwater drainage system complies with sound standards, and the claimant company did not provide evidence to the contrary.

She explained that what is proven in the papers is that the furniture company built a false ceiling two years before the leak, and that the pipe from which the leak occurred was hidden under the suspended surface, which prevents any review of any damage or defect that occurs to it except through the company that owns the exhibition, and then there is no evidence However, neither the building’s owners nor their insurance company is responsible for the damage caused.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

