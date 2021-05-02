Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Yesterday, the Dubai Public Prosecution referred a defendant who works as a public relations employee, who facilitated the abuse of a mental stimulus “crystal substance” for a defendant who is referred to a misdemeanor court, by providing him with crystal material to use for free, and accordingly the accused has committed a felony that facilitates the abuse of a psychotropic substance to others, which is punishable under the law Federal No. (14) of 1995 in the matter of combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and its amendments.

Through the report of the forensic laboratory for examining the urine sample of the accused person referred to a misdemeanor court, it was found that his urine sample contains the compounds of methamphetamine and amphetamine, which are listed in Table No. (5) in the schedules of Federal Law No. (14) of 1995 regarding the control of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The accused and the criminal case shall be referred to the Criminal Court located in the Courts Building in Bur Dubai to be punished according to articles.

The Dubai Public Prosecution also referred a seller who committed fraud in official documents, which are requests to obtain contact cards belonging to the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat) for numbers, issued in the name of the victim, by placing his fingerprint on the electronic requests related to those requests and attributed to the issuance of the said victim. Where the accused used the aforementioned forged official documents (requests for calling cards attributed to the telecommunications company) and a photocard of the Emirates ID of the victim submitted with these requests, and unlawfully benefited from them by presenting them to a telecommunications company service provider. The accused has committed forgery felonies in an official document and used it and used a valid official copy of the document in a name other than those punishable under the Penal Code, and the felony of forgery and fraud with the aim of obtaining and subscribing to communication services that are punishable by the specific articles of Federal Law No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments until 2008. Regarding the regulation of communications.

The accused and the case were referred to the Dubai Criminal Court to be punished according to the articles of the accusation, while announcing the matter legally, provided that he was instructed to present to the Public Prosecution immediately a list of the witnesses whose testimony he requested to be heard before the court.