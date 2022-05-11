The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court issued a ruling convicting an accused of the crime of illegal trafficking in firearms and ammunition, and imposed a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of one million dirhams, with the confiscation of the seizures, and obligating him to pay the costs, expenses and expenses resulting from the disposal of the materials included in the confiscation.

The facts of the case are that the accused committed criminal acts, represented in trafficking in firearms and firearms and sound ammunition without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, by displaying pictures of them on social media sites for the purpose of selling them, so that this information reached the security services, and accordingly a confidential source contacted him, according to him. He wishes to buy it, and he agreed with him on the financial amounts and the place of delivery. After that, the accused was investigated, the information was verified, and the Public Prosecution obtained permission to arrest the accused, search him, and search his residence.

And in implementation of the permission of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, the accused was arrested and his home was searched. A group of seizures were found, by technical examination, that the weapon was a fully-automatic rifle with complete parts and valid for use, in addition to ammunition and bullets used on weapons of the same caliber as the seized weapon, and a number of of audio shots.

In the ruling’s rationale, the court indicated that the incident and the foregoing picture had evidence of its authenticity and provenness against the accused from supporting verbal and technical evidence that had its proven origin in the papers, which it takes as the mainstay of its judiciary, and summarizes it in the confession of the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and what he decided in the record of collecting evidence. And what was stated in the record of seizure and the report of forensic evidence.

It is noteworthy that it is legally prescribed in accordance with Article 3/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, that it is not permissible to acquire, possess, acquire or carry any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military materiel or dangerous materials. or importing, exporting, re-exporting, transiting, transshipment, trading, manufacturing, repairing, transferring, or disposing of them in any way, except after obtaining a license or permit for this from the licensing authority or the concerned authority in accordance with the provisions of this decree.



