A partial civil court in Ras al-Khaimah obligated a man of the nationality of an Arab country to pay to another of the nationality of a Gulf state, 25 thousand dirhams, and obligated him to expenses and attorney fees, after he was accused of not paying a debt to the plaintiff as an advance for the accused’s passage in difficult financial circumstances, and trust receipts were written between them. .

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit newspaper that he had demanded the defendant for the amount that he owed, but that he was stalling and evading payment, which made him file a civil lawsuit in order to obtain his money.

According to the reasons for the court’s ruling, according to the law of evidence in civil and commercial transactions, the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, and she pointed out that the law considers the customary document to be issued by someone who signed it unless he explicitly denies what is attributed to him in terms of writing, signature or Stamp or imprint.

She explained that no one is justified to take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it, and the right must be fulfilled when he fulfills the conditions of his legal entitlement.

She added that the plaintiff had clearly proven his right to the claimed amount according to a trust receipt, which included the defendant’s receipt of 25,000 dirhams from it as a trust, and that he was ready to return it after two months.

She pointed out that the documents proved that the defendant decided that he signed the trust receipt, but he only received 10 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff, and the defendant did not submit any document indicating that he had paid the sums subject to the claim, and he did not provide evidence that he received only 10,000 dirhams from the plaintiff. Dirhams, and accordingly, his liability is still occupied with these claimed amounts, and the lawsuit has been based on a valid document from reality and law, which must pay the plaintiff 25 thousand dirhams.





