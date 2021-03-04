The Zelenogradsk District Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest until May 3 to a suspect in preparing a terrorist attack at an energy facility in the Kaliningrad region, reports RIA News with reference to information from the press service of the Kaliningrad Regional Court.

“The court chose the suspect as a measure of restraint in the form of arrest until May 3, he did not admit his guilt at the hearing,” the agency quotes the words of the court’s representative.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kaliningrad region, FSB officers detained a citizen of the Russian Federation for preparing a terrorist attack at an energy facility. At his site, components for the manufacture of an explosive device with striking elements were found. In addition, the man was recruiting residents of the region to commit illegal acts.

It was also noted that the man suspected of preparing a terrorist attack near Kaliningrad works as a photographer, he is 42 years old, he is married, he has an 18-year-old son.

“His goal was to commit actions that were intimidating to the authorities,” the FSB noted.

A criminal case has been opened against him, and in the near future the suspect will be chosen a preventive measure. Read more about his detention in the material of AiF.ru.