In the Ukrainian city of Tyachev, police detained a man who is suspected of killing two young children of a concubine, according to website police of the Transcarpathian region on Friday, January 8.

According to the department, the incident took place in one of the city’s entertainment venues on Wednesday, January 6. The man, who was intoxicated, quarreled with his partner. Along with the woman were her 9-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

“During the quarrel, a 30-year-old malefactor inflicted bodily harm on a woman and children. The minors died on the spot from their injuries. The 35-year-old mother of the children herself was delivered to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, ”it was reported.

Law enforcers detained the attacker, he is in the remand prison. For the deed, the man faces life imprisonment.

On January 4, it was reported that a resident of Crimea killed his young daughter and tried to pass it off as an accident.

According to the investigation, the father beat his daughter, put her in a corner, and then killed her so that she would stop crying. A confession was received from the man about the murder.