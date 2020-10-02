Police have detained a suspect in the murder of the head of a shelter for homeless animals on the 2nd Volskaya Street in Moscow, reports RIA News citing the source.

In the afternoon of October 1, the body of a man with a stab wound was found on the territory of the shelter. A murder criminal case was opened.

As told in the capital’s Investigative Committee, the detained is a citizen born in 1994. He had a knife with him. Investigative actions are now being carried out, the suspect was brought in for interrogation.

