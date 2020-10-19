In Dagestan, police detained a suspect in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The girl disappeared in July 2018 in the city of Kaspiysk. She went out to buy bread in a store near the house. On September 9th, her body was found in a shopping bag in a gutter. A 36-year-old resident of the village of Levashi was detained on suspicion of murder.

Earlier it was reported that a suspect in the murder of a schoolgirl in Domodedovo was arrested. Alexey Azimov is charged with murder and rape of a minor.