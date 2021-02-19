On February 19, a court in Chita arrested a suspect in the murder of a girl as a result of a conflict with neighbors, according to the website of the Trans-Baikal SU of the RF IC. The man will be in jail until mid-April.

On February 17, a 33-year-old resident of Chita, after a quarrel, shot at the door of his neighbors in the stairwell, as a result of which a nine-year-old girl died. It was established that he was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

The man was immediately detained, during interrogation he partially pleaded guilty and said that the conflict had occurred over the noise associated with the repairs.

We add that the suspect was previously convicted, he did not have a permanent job.