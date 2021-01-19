Law enforcers have detained a suspect in stealing equipment from an Il-80 “Doomsday” aircraft in Taganrog, reports RIA News…

According to the source, the detainee refuses to admit his guilt.

Let us remind you that the Il-80 aircraft, intended for command and control in a nuclear war, was in Taganrog for maintenance. In early December, unknown persons opened the plane’s cargo hatch and stole the equipment. According to the police, the stolen property is estimated at over a million rubles.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under the article “Theft”.