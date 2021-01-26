Police have detained in the south-west of Moscow a suspect in shooting at yard cats, according to website GU MIA for the capital.

A local resident went to the police. He said that he heard the claps of pneumatic weapons near the house on the street. Architect Vlasov, and then saw a foreign car, from which an unknown person was shooting at animals. One dead cat was also found there.

Militiamen established that a 31-year-old Muscovite was shooting. As it turned out, he had previously wounded a cat on the street. Garibaldi, who is now in a veterinary hospital.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under Art. 245 (cruelty to animals). The suspect faces up to three years in prison.

Earlier in Krasnodar, the police began to check on reports from local residents that unidentified persons opened fire on pets on the streets of the city. For example, a resident of Ozernaya Street stated that they were shooting at dogs, and residents of the Prikubansky District complained about cruel treatment of cats.