Krasnodar police together with the regional FSB department detained a local resident suspected of sending false messages about mining, according to an official Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Irina Volk.

According to the source, the 46-year-old man sent letters to authorities and commercial structures about the alleged presence of explosive devices at airports, hospitals and other facilities. In the text, the attacker demanded a monetary reward in the amount of 274 million rubles.

Messages from the detainee were processed in accordance with the protocol – people who were in the premises were evacuated, buildings were examined, security zones were created, but no dangerous objects were found.

A criminal case has been opened against the detainee, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier it was reported that the FSB has discovered a new source of reports of “mining” in Russia.