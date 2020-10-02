A man suspected of sexually abusing three children is wanted in Angarsk. This was announced on Thursday, October 1, by the website kp.ru with reference to the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Irkutsk Region.

According to investigators, all the crimes took place in early September in the 94th quarter of Angarsk. The man has not yet been detained. It is noted that within a month the pedophile managed to attack three children, all the victims did not even reach the age of 14.

The suspect got on footage from a video surveillance camera installed in one of the city’s shops. He looks 50-55 years old, height from 175 to 180 cm, he has a Caucasian face type, medium build, short gray hair, thick black eyebrows. According to the record, the men were dressed in dark trousers, a jacket and a light shirt.

A criminal case was initiated under the article on sexual assault. The search for the suspect continues.

On September 22, it was reported that the political party “Fair Russia” (SR) was preparing a draft law on chemical castration for pedophilia and the death penalty for killing children.