Mash: in Tver, police cars were spotted chasing a motorcyclist on a Yamaha

In Tver, two police cars with sirens on were seen chasing an unknown person driving a Yamaha motorcycle. According to Telegram– Mash channel, according to eyewitnesses, the man is driving towards St. Petersburg.

In this regard, the channel recalls that the suspect in the attack on police officers in the Moscow region was driving along the M-11 highway just towards the city on the Neva. There was no official confirmation of this information from the security forces.

Earlier it became known that law enforcement officers discovered a cache containing about two kilograms of mephedrone. The detective and the district assistant hid nearby to find out who would come for the drug. When they noticed the dealer, they tried to detain him, but could not – he opened fire.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the shooting. According to the department, one of the police officers did not live to see the ambulance arrive. The second one is in intensive care.