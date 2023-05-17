Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry detained and handed over to law enforcement agencies a resident of the Sverdlovsk region, who set fire to dry grass in the village of Tyulgash. As a result of the fire, the area of ​​the outbreak of fire amounted to 270 hectares. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Sverdlovsk Region reported this on their Telegram channel on May 17.

“Today at 12:03 (10:03 Moscow time – Ed.) a message was received about a fire at the address: Nizhneserginsky municipal district – 2 km from the village of Tyulgash. Dry grass burned on an area of ​​270 hectares. There is no threat of fire spreading to forests and settlements, ”the statement says. publications departments.

At 17:35 (15:35 Moscow time), firefighters managed to localize the fire, and at 20:19 (18:19 Moscow time) they eliminated it.

“22 people and six pieces of equipment took part in extinguishing the fire. <...> The circumstances of the incident will have to be sorted out by the investigating authorities, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said in the region.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, said that the Sverdlovsk region today is one of the most fire-prone subjects of the Russian Federation. He noted that in the Sverdlovsk, Kurgan and Tyumen regions, as a result of the spread of fire in 25 settlements, more than 6 thousand buildings were damaged, including 802 residential buildings.

On May 17, the regional head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced a fire in the warehouse of finished products and equipment of a poultry farm in the village of Bulanash, Sverdlovsk Region. According to the department, a building on an area of ​​​​400 square meters caught fire. m. 30 people were evacuated from it, there was no information about the victims.

Large-scale fires in the Sverdlovsk region began on April 25. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire quickly spread in the village of Sosva, where a fire broke out, and also affected many other settlements due to strong gusts of wind and a large amount of dry vegetation.