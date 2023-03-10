Metropolitan detectives after a quarter of a century detained a suspect in the brutal murder of a woman, informs Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow.

“During the interrogation, the man admitted his guilt, he was charged,” the press release says.

According to investigators, in the spring of 1998, in the village of Novogromovo, two men broke into a woman’s house. While one of the raiders held the victim, the second beat her to death with fists, hammer and knife blows to the head and body. The criminals took valuable property from the house, including weapons and gold jewelry.

One of the suspects was detained in the Kaluga region. Previously, he had already served a sentence for committing particularly serious crimes.

Investigation of a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder by a group of persons for mercenary motives, coupled with robbery”), Part 4 of Article 162 (“Robbery causing grievous bodily harm to the victim”) and Part 3 of Article 226 (“Theft of firearms”) The Criminal Code of Russia continues.

