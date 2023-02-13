Attacked in the night between Friday and Saturday in Centocelle, Danilo Salvatore Lucente Pipitone died yesterday following the injuries sustained: corporal major of the army, 44 years old, died at the Policlinico Umberto I after being rescued at 2.30 in the night near his car parked in via dei Sesami.

He had a cut on his eyebrow, a wound on the back of his neck, several traumas, possibly caused by blows with a stick. After hearing several witnesses, the investigators identified a suspect: his name is Mohamed Abidi, born on March 7, 1990 in Tunisia, detained until April 4, 2018 for drug dealing.

Eight years ago he was arrested together with two compatriots for a group sexual assault in the San Giovanni district, then acquitted during the trial. He allegedly escaped in a rented car driven by an accomplice after an attempted robbery.

“It wasn’t a fight. They attacked him. He was beaten to death, but we don’t understand that he was doing us in that place ”, said Vita Poma, the mother of the victim. She had left her home in Sicily after learning of her son’s hospitalization.

“We don’t know what he was doing there in Centocelle – she says together with her husband – my son didn’t frequent those areas. He was a quiet, cheerful, sunny type. He lately he had become homely and religious. He went to church. He respected women, we don’t know how he was in that place, we don’t understand. They hit him from behind, so he didn’t even see.”