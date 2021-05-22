The Criminal Investigation Department of the Central Region Police Department in Sharjah arrested a person of Arab nationality who specialized in stealing abandoned and neglected vehicles by their owners for long periods of time in empty dirt squares and roads between residential buildings, within a short time after receiving the report.

In detail, the Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al-Riyami, explained that a communication was received by the Central Region Police by an Arab national, in which he stated that an unknown person had stolen his vehicle with its plates from the back of the building in which he resides. After he confessed to his negligence for leaving the vehicle key inside it when it was leaving.

Immediately, a research team was formed from the Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigation at the Department to carry out search and investigation work for the missing vehicle and to seize the culprit, and through continuous follow-up on the part of the team members, the stolen vehicle was detected, and after collecting the inferences, a person of Arab nationality named ( A.M.) After it became clear that the person who had stolen the car and sold it to another person, and confronted him with the vehicle subject of the report, he admitted that he had stolen it along with committing to stealing other vehicles whose owners left parked for long periods in public squares without use, and based on his confession of what was attributed to him, he was arrested and referred To the Public Prosecution of Sharjah.

Colonel Al Riyami indicated that the Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Community Police Department, in cooperation with the Traffic and Patrols Department, and the Sharjah City Municipality, had earlier launched a field campaign targeting abandoned, abandoned and wanted vehicles, after monitoring a number of vehicles parked for long periods of time. It is accepted by its owners, which may be exploited in its case in illegal actions, or may be tampered with or stolen by the weak-minded, as part of its efforts to enhance security and safety in the Emirate.

The Sharjah Police General Command calls on vehicle owners to stop their vehicles in safe places, and in no way leave them in a running state when leaving, and most importantly not to leave them neglected or to stop them for long periods in public squares, side roads and between residential buildings, so that the owners of weak souls are not Stealing it completely, or parts of it, or stealing its contents or one of its parts, or exploiting the negligence of its owners in unlawful acts, in addition to distorting the public and civilized appearance of the city.





