The Olympic champion in ice skating shows himself for the first time on social networks: how is Roman Kostomarov today

In recent months, the world of sport has remained in suspense after the news of the serious health conditions of the ice skating champion Roman Kostomarov.

After one of his last performances, Roman Kostomarov was hospitalized with pneumonia. Unfortunately, his condition worsened and they put a serious risk of his life. Doctors were forced to resort to life support machines and such amputate the feet and some fingers.

They weren’t sure he would make it, but Roman Kostomarov woke up and now has a long and difficult climb ahead of him. His wife, for all these months, is his always stood by.

For the first time, after the numerous rumors circulated on the web, the Olympic champion is shown on social media. A shot that shows her lined face of hers, while she wears a black hoodie and a hood over her head. He will no longer be able to skate, but Roman Kostomarov today can call himself a survived. Here are the words accompanying the post:

Hi everyone. Thanks to everyone who worried about me, prayed for me, believed that I would get out of this difficult situation that life presented me. There are still many difficulties ahead, but I hope to be able to overcome them all thanks to my family and the doctors who pulled me out of this world and are still collaborating with me. Thank you all!

He had decided to perform, despite a feverish state. The low temperatures have led to a bilateral pneumonia and the consequences were unpredictable. Two strokes, necrosis and amputation of feet and some fingers to prevent gangrene.

Today the Olympic champion needs psychological support and the love of his family to be able to live a completely new life. He will have to accept the fact that he can’t never ice skating again, but he knows he has to be grateful to life. Roman Kostomarov is a warrior who survived and has defeated death.