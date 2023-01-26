The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, on Tuesday during an appearance. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, has been in office for a month and a half and is bordering on the disapproval of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. This is reflected in a survey carried out by the CID-Gallup firm between January 3 and 19, 2023, in the midst of a political crisis and in the midst of the social outbreak that began on December 7 after the ex-president’s failed self-coup attempt, today in pretrial detention. The poll, released this Wednesday afternoon, indicates that 71% of those surveyed reject Boluarte’s management and has not managed to gain support among Peruvians. 83% of them do not feel represented by her, with young people between 18 and 24 being the least identified with her leader.

The study also reveals that “67% consider that Boluarte almost never or never does what is best for the people” and only 9% approve of its performance in terms of security. Since the beginning of the protests, especially in the southern provinces, more than 50 people have died as a result of clashes with the police and military. The president took office dragging the high unpopularity of Castillo, which reached 76% in September of last year, but the negative balance, explains CID-Gallup, “is partly explained because 76% consider that it is unlikely or not at all likely that Boluarte resolve your family concerns”.

To this are added two significant data, which coincide with the disconnection between urban areas, especially Lima, and the rest of the country, starting with the southern departments. “The groups that mostly disapprove of Boluarte are those who live in the interior of the country (78%), people under 40 years of age (74-77%), and those who reported a worse economic situation last year (76%),” collects the survey, which was carried out as part of the periodic opinion studies program that Gallup began in Central America in 1979.

The great political pulse that is at the origin of the protests has to do with the elections. After the dismissal and arrest of Pedro Castillo for rebellion, the protesters mobilized to demand the resignation of the current president and the dissolution of Congress. The debate revolves around an advance of the elections, which were initially scheduled for 2026 and were finally set by the legislature for April 2024. According to the survey, 63% agree or strongly agree with holding them before that date and 34% reject that option.

