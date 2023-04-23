These were the results of the survey conducted by the Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies (Ifop) for the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”:

• Only about 26 percent of respondents expressed their satisfaction with the president’s performance, down two points compared to a similar survey in March.

• This percentage is close to the lowest level of Macron’s popularity (23 percent), which was recorded in December 2018 at the height of the “yellow vest” crisis.

• The percentage of support recorded in the current poll is 15 points lower than Macron’s popularity when he is re-elected for a second term in April 2022.

• Of the 72 percent of respondents who expressed dissatisfaction with the president, 47 percent said they were “very dissatisfied,” up 7 percent from last month’s poll.

This increase reflects the anger that gripped a wide segment of the French as a result of Macron’s issuance, on April 15, of a decree reforming the pension system according to a constitutional mechanism without submitting it to the National Assembly, due to the lack of a majority in favor of it.

The poll was conducted electronically between April 14 and April 21, and included a sample of 1,955 French citizens who had completed eighteen years of age, with a margin of error ranging between 1 and 2.3 points.