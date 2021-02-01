A new survey electoral in the Buenos Aires province evaluated the path to the 2021 legislative elections in a particular way: it measured the impact that the figures of Alberto Fernandez, Axel Kicillof Y Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. They are the leaders most publicly exposed during the pandemic. How much would the support of the president, the governor and / or the head of government influence the candidates in the main district of the country? And how much “anti” vote could it generate? First conclusion: even with the fall in your image that you experience months ago, Fernandez prevails over the rest.

The study that raised this scenario and that advances Clarion this monday is from Reale Dallatorre Consultores (RDT), a pioneering firm in measurements through social networks. This is a Buenos Aires survey of 1,200 cases, between January 20 and 23.

The first part of the report stops at the “social climate”, in particular with the debate for face-to-face classes. These are some of its main conclusions:

The President remains a competitive figure in the province of Buenos Aires.

– “There is a cracked opinion about the effectiveness of the learning experience with virtual classes. 52% consider that it represented a new way of learning vs. 46% who define it as a catastrophe for education “.

– “The segment of low educational level is the one that manifests the higher degree of non-conformity with virtual classes. Only 36.9% evaluate them in positive terms. “

– “The 24% of those consulted with children in school admitted that one or more of your guys stopped connecting to virtual classes “.

– “62.1% declare dissatisfied with the degree of learning that their children received through virtual education “.

The figure of Larreta begins to be nationalized and shows good relative numbers in Province.

– “More than 73% of respondents are according to the return to classrooms, with the corresponding protocols. The return mode finds disparate positions “.

– “The reluctance of teachers’ unions regarding the return to face-to-face classes due to lack of sanitary guarantees, it reaps 51% adherence “.

– “The study data also reveal a growing pessimism about the economic situation of the country for the end of the year. 65.2% believe that the economy will be just as bad or worse. “

Governor Kicillof, who won with ease in 2019, now shows regular numbers in the Buenos Aires district.

Then the survey does advance in the “political climate” -always in the Buenos Aires area- and concludes:

– “The image ranking of leaders (national and provincial), ordered by differential (between positive and negative), leads Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (+ 10.5%). The podium was completed by Alberto Fernández (+8) and Facundo Manes (+7) “.

– “The management of Alberto Fernández it is more valued by the people of Buenos Aires than Axel Kicillof. 48.6% approve that of Fernández, against 39% who adhere to that of Kicillof.

Then the survey advances on the Buenos Aires electoral issue. And in a virtual ranking, the President could be located first, then the head of government and last the governor. RDT evaluated the “intention to vote for the government vs. the opposition.”

He specifically asked if he would choose a candidate “supported” by Fernández, Larreta and Kicillof; or “opponent” to these same three leaders.

v 1.5 The electoral impact of Alberto F. Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,200 cases.

Tap to explore the data Source: RDT Consultants

Infographic: Clarion

– In the case of President, a candidate supported for him I would get 43% against 42.2% of an opponent to him.

– In the case of goverment’s head, he also ended up with his favor, but 37.6% to 35.8%.

– While the worst rated was the governor, which was left with a red differential: 36.7% would choose an applicant supported by him, while 43% would do so for someone who is against him.

v 1.5 The electoral impact of Larreta Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,200 cases.

Tap to explore the data Source: RDT Consultants

Infographic: Clarion

– In all cases, completed the undecided (“does not know”).

The report sums it up like this:

– “From the survey data, it appears that even in spite of high levels of pessimism that are observed around the economic situation, Alberto Fernández stands out as the most competitive figure in electoral terms in the Province of Buenos Aires “.

v 1.5 The electoral impact of Kicillof Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,200 cases.

Tap to explore the data Source: RDT Consultants

Infographic: Clarion

– “A candidate supported by the President would get 6.3 more points than one held by Governor Kicillof. Y would prevail by more than 5 points, above one promoted by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “.

– “However, there is still a average of 20% undecided. The definition of this portion of the electorate will surely depend on the crystallization of the electoral offer of candidates. “

Look also

