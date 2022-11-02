A survey carried out by the National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico confirms that the majority of Mexicans agree with the main modifications contained in the electoral reform initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. According to the survey, to which EL PAÍS has had access, 93% of citizens support the proposal to allocate fewer public resources to political parties; 87% support reducing the number of deputies and senators at the federal level; 78% support that the electoral councilors and magistrates be elected by the direct vote of the citizens; 74% agree to reduce the resources granted to the INE.

The points where the presidential initiative does not find such overwhelming support –although always majority support– are related to the refoundation of the electoral control apparatus. For example, the proposal to replace the INE with a new centralized National Institute for Elections and Consultations (INEC) is supported by 52% of those surveyed, against 40% who expressed themselves against it and very much against it. Regarding the disappearance of state electoral institutes and tribunals, 53% expressed their agreement, against 43% who disagreed.

Morena’s representation before the INE has indicated that the results of the study were hidden from her for two weeks because they were “adverse” to the institute. Two officials of the electoral arbitrator rejected the accusation and assured that the report was circulated to all the councilors, although, certainly, not to the parties represented in the General Council. They referred that the survey is an internal input for the institute’s decision making. “In addition, the results are public, they are on the Transparency page,” said one of the officials. “This is not the first time that the institute has carried out an institutional evaluation survey and the results are always disclosed in the same way.”

The INE survey was carried out by three private companies on September 9 and 10, through 400 telephone interviews with a representative sample of the Mexican population over 18 years of age, according to the technical file of the study. This survey is important because it is the first one prepared by the same institution that López Obrador and his party, Morena, seek to refound. Until now, the only studies on the initiative were from private pollsters and the media. For example, The financial published a survey since May that showed results similar to those provided now by the INE. This Tuesday, Reform released a study that maintains that 13% of the population agrees that the INE “disappear”.

Telephone survey conducted by the National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico on the scope of a possible electoral reform. Courtesy

The electoral referee’s survey seems to show that citizen sentiment is far from the positions of the party leaders, who have promoted discursive campaigns in defense of the INE and democracy. López Obrador’s initiative is already being negotiated in the Chamber of Deputies between the ruling bloc, made up of Morena, the Green Party and the Labor Party, and the Va por México alliance, made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD. Only the Citizen Movement, in protest, has remained on the sidelines of the negotiations.

The INE study, whose results were circulated among the electoral councilors since October 13, shows that the people who consider an electoral reform necessary are the same ones who express strong approval of López Obrador’s management. The electoral referee made a general evaluation of the perception that the citizens have of his institutional management. One of the most notable findings is that the positive opinion towards the INE decreased 11 points in the last year, from 67% to 56%, especially because the respondents consider that it is a corrupt institution, that it commits fraud in elections, that it has pacts with parties politicians and that it mishandles public resources, all affirmations that have permeated from the official discourse of López Obrador and Morena politicians.

43% believe that the INE spends too much, mostly on electoral officials’ salaries, as well as on advertising and campaign propaganda. 85% indicate that the budget reduction to the institute would not affect their right to vote.

