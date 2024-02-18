Officer Pivovarov twice called on Grad fire to save his colleagues

The commander of the motorized rifle company, Captain Oleg Pivovarov, twice called upon himself the fire of Grad multiple launch rocket systems to save his colleagues. The officer spoke about this in Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Pivovarov, the enemy came to their rear in tanks and armored personnel carriers, and infantry advanced through the forest belt. The Russian military was surrounded and stood in a perimeter defense. When ammunition began to run out, the 24-year-old commander decided to call upon himself artillery fire, and ordered his subordinates to retreat to more advantageous positions.

After part of the unit left the forest belt and entered the field, Pivovarov contacted the command and told him his coordinates. According to the officer, the enemy did not expect artillery strikes at the place where his own troops were located, and did not have time to hide. The Russian military, Pivovarov explained, were well dug in, were in trenches and cells, and therefore did not receive serious injuries.

After this, the officer ordered all his subordinates to leave the fire zone and, being left alone, called fire on himself again. Pivovarov was the last to leave the platoon's stronghold.

For his feat, the officer was awarded the title of Hero of Russia.