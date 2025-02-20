While Tadej Pogacar began to savor the victory this 2025 in the Emirates, his two great rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, remained dumbfounded on Wednesday in Lagos (Portugal), like the rest of the squad present in the return to the algarve, when one lived one of the most surreal stage endings that are remembered, difficult to see even in amateur races.

The first stage of the 51st return to Algarve, one of the first tests of the cycling season, was canceled after there was a problem that led to numerous cyclists did not pass the goal, the organization reported. “Canceled stage, after a problem on the finish line, already at the end of the stage,” they explained in a message on their website.

The bulk of the cyclists had to deviate in a last bad roundabout

In a more extensive statement published later, Sérgio Sousa, director of the competition, said that the Colegio de Commissioners of the Tour of Algarve decided to cancel that first stage after analyzing the regulations and considering that “the sports truth did not prevail.”

“All technical information was clear in the sense that the runners had to turn left in the last roundabout. The fact is that some went to the right, in a lane parallel to the line of the finish line. It was a wrong decision of the platoon, but it is clear that we will not have done enough to avoid this result, which we regret, ”said Sousa.

Before the arrival line of the first stage, which began in Portimão and concluded, 192 kilometers later, in Lagos, the bulk of the squad took a detour from the route, so that numerous cyclists attended the solo sprint of the Italian Filippo Ganna (INEOS), while they did not cross the goal.

The organization added in the note that, on the occasion of this decision, the squad will leave this Thursday to the second stage of the Tour of the Algarve with the stopwatch to zero. Today’s route connects Lagos with Alto da Fóia (Municipality of Monchique), on a tour of 177.6 kilometers.

Speaking to journalists before the organization’s reaction, the president of the Portuguese Cycling Federation, Cândido Barbosa, explained that the Colegio de Commissioners has decided to cancel the stage for being “legitimate, fair and natural,” said the Portuguese agency.

“The organization committed a failure, the images are recorded. We have a yellow flag that did not act on time. Cyclists go to great speed, maybe there should be two. The police itself should play their role, it shows in the cameras that did not. We are going to stain the return to the Algarve with a situation of these, ”he said.





The test that has the presence of 13 world teams will end once more at the top of Malhão, in the municipality of Loulé, although for the first time in a time trial.