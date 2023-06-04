Abdullah Haymoud, the Wydad Athletic player, underwent surgery to remove the appendix, in the early hours of Friday morning, after suffering from symptoms of inflammation since the middle of the day on the same day, after eating lunch.

According to Moroccan sources, the medical staff of Wydad Athletic have been following Haymoud’s condition since midday on Friday when he felt abdominal pain, which prompted the team doctor to exempt him from participating in the training session, in coordination with the medical staff.

Haymoud’s pain worsened immediately after eating dinner, so he was taken to a hospital, where he underwent careful examinations before undergoing the surgery.

According to sources, Haymoud will need approximately 3 weeks before returning to the stadiums, which means his absence from the two-legged CAF Champions League final.

An Egyptian visit to Haymoud

For his part, Samir Adly, the managing director of Al-Ahly, visited Abdullah Haymoud in the hospital after he had an appendectomy.

Adly explained, during his visit to the Wydad player, that he directed the need to provide all care and attention to the Wydad player, until he regains full health again.

At the end of the visit, Adly wished the Wydad player Abdullah Haimoud a speedy recovery, and that he would return to the ranks of his team as soon as possible.