Cook said in a message posted on Weibo on Monday that he visited the Apple Store in Chengdu and met a number of users of the “Honor of Kings” game, which is available on smartphones and is very popular in China.

This game, created by the Chinese company Tencent, is one of the most widely used games in the world.

China is the main production center for Apple smartphones, computers, tablets and electronic accessories.

In March, Apple’s CEO visited Beijing and announced that his company had a “symbiotic” relationship with China.

However, sales of Apple products were damaged in 2022 due to restrictions imposed on production in factories within the framework of the “zero Covid” policy adopted by China.

US controls on exports of high-tech components threaten Apple’s supply chain.

Bloomberg quoted analysts this week that sales of the new iPhone 15 in China decreased compared to sales of previous models. This decrease is due specifically to the presence of a large number of competing phones in the local market, such as Huawei.