German Chancellor Angela Merkel again refused to comment on the internal struggle in the Christian coalition over the candidacy for the position of chancellor.

When asked whether she fears that the ongoing competition between the head of the Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, and the head of the Bavarian Christian Social Party, Marcus Söder, will ultimately lead to the Christian coalition’s loss to the Chancellery, Merkel said today Tuesday in Berlin: To stay outside of that ».

Today, Tuesday, coalition sources said that both Lachette and Zoder have agreed to participate in the regular meeting in which 250 or more members of the Christian Alliance in the Federal Parliament (Bundestag) participate. Zöder is betting that the support enjoyed by his rival Lachette in the committees of the Christian Democrats, on Monday, will not be as clear in the parliamentary bloc of the coalition.

Zoder, whose party’s presidency yesterday unanimously endorsed his candidacy for the chancellery, is seeking to turn the picture in his favor during his meeting today in the parliamentary bloc of the Christian Alliance. It should be noted that the Christian coalition includes the Christian Democrats, to which Chancellor Angela Merkel is affiliated, and the Bavarian Social Christian Party.

Whoever will win the candidacy for the Christian coalition to compete for the position of chancellery, he will have a long way to go towards winning this position, as he will have to lead the coalition to victory in the legislative elections scheduled for next September 26, and then most likely find a party or two to form the ruling coalition. .