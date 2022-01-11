He went to visit shopkeepers of his friends of whom he was a “long-standing customer”, and to whom he had promised to return to the Pontiff

Pope Francis surprise in the record shop in the center of Rome (Copyright: Javier Martinez-Brocal / Rome Reports)

ROME. Pope Francis surprises once again with his unexpected visits. At around 7pm this evening he went to a record shop near the Pantheon in Rome. The owners are old friends of his, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a “long-standing customer” of theirs before he became pope. And he had promised them to return to see them as Pope: today he succeeded.

The visit lasted about twelve minutes in all, and the shopkeepers gave him a disc of classical music.

Francesco then got back into a white Fiat 500 and returned to the Vatican.