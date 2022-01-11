He went to visit shopkeepers of his friends of whom he was a “long-standing customer”, and to whom he had promised to return to the Pontiff
ROME. Pope Francis surprises once again with his unexpected visits. At around 7pm this evening he went to a record shop near the Pantheon in Rome. The owners are old friends of his, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a “long-standing customer” of theirs before he became pope. And he had promised them to return to see them as Pope: today he succeeded.
The visit lasted about twelve minutes in all, and the shopkeepers gave him a disc of classical music.
Francesco then got back into a white Fiat 500 and returned to the Vatican.
