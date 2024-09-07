Rosgvardia officers found and defused a surprise mine in the LPR

Rosgvardia officers found and defused a camouflaged engineering munition with a surprise mine in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the regional department of the Russian National Guard.

“During the engineering reconnaissance of the route of the units in the Luhansk People’s Republic, the National Guard discovered a camouflaged engineering munition, presumably installed with a surprise mine,” the department said. The National Guard representatives also specified that the object was destroyed with an add-on charge.

It is reported that the presence of an explosive device was confirmed by a service dog named Noris. As the Rosgvardia dog handler said, the dog froze in a signal stand when approaching the explosive object. He also said that he has been working with Noris for a long time and plans to take him in when the dog retires.

In August of this year, it became known that the Russian National Guard discovered a cache of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with 25 anti-personnel mines in the Kharkiv region and destroyed it. According to the department, the cache was found on a forest path near one of the region’s populated areas during engineering reconnaissance.