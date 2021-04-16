The bars and restaurants of the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires will only be able to serve their customers at the open-air tables, as stated in the Decree of Necessity and Urgency 241 published tonight in the Official Gazette of the Nation.

The norm stipulates that “between SIX (6) hours and NINETEEN (19) hours, gastronomic establishments may only serve their customers in open-air spaces”.

This decision radically changes what was contained in the DNU 235 of last week, which allowed bars and restaurants of the AMBA and the municipalities with the highest number of infections in the country to work with a maximum of 30% of the capacity provided for each closed space.

Now, as government sources confirmed to Clarín, only bars and restaurants with outdoor tables authorized by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires or the municipalities reached by the measure will be able to serve customers in their premises. “The rest will only be able to sell with the modalities of home delivery (delivery) or local withdrawal (take away),” an official explained to this newspaper this Thursday night.

