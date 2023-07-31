Liverpool announced the selection of the Dutchman, Virgil van Dyck, as the new captain of the team, while fellow English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will become his deputy.

The 32-year-old Van Dyck, who also wears the captaincy of the Dutch national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the English midfielder joined the Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, ending 12 years at Anfield.

Van Dyck has made 222 appearances for the Merseyside giants since moving from Southampton in 2018.

“My choice is a great honor for me, my wife, children and my family,” Van Dyck said in a statement. “It carries a special taste and words cannot describe my feeling at this moment. I feel very proud.”

“I will do everything in my power to make everyone proud and happy with me and the club.”

The surprise was that young Arnold, 24, was chosen as the team’s second captain, despite his young age.