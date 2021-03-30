During the early morning of today a surprise and free update has arrived to The Falconeer, exclusive title for Xbox and PC, which has been developed by a single person, in this case the talented Tomas Sala. After the good reception on Xbox Series X | S, thanks in part to Xbox Game Pass, the game has been updated, such as with the Paid DLC The Hunter, which added the ability to fly dragons, along with a number of free changes and improvements.

Since then, Sala has continued to update its game, as we have been able to witness today, since a surprise free update to The Falconeer. The new DLC is called ‘Atun’s Folly’ and it is the continuation of the first paid DLC that we have discussed. Tuna’s Folly in a new settlement that you can find in the world of the Great Ursee, a pirate outpost that offers many new dangers to face. From this settlement you can undertake new pirate missions that will see you raiding the merchants of the Empire, while also facing fierce new enemies. Then we leave you with the Atun’s Folly trailer via YouTube.

The best Xbox releases for March 2021

Become a harpooner and take to the skies on the back of your overwhelming warbird. Uncover secrets lost at sea as you team up or face off against different factions and clans spread across the Great Ursee. Use different classes of harpooner, with different characteristics, weapons and war birds that you can improve by winning battles, completing missions, discovering secrets or using mutagens and songs. Use the energy and heat of the ocean to dive, dodge, turn, sneak and take advantage.

The Falconeer is an open world air combat game with frenzied and brutal aerial battles, which also allows you to fully explore a fantastic world that extends above the clouds, through the waves and into the deep sea.