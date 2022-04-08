“surada” it is a colloquial term that describes the situations in which an atmospheric property from southern latitudes is transported north, and this is what will happen with the temperature, with the winds from the south, so it will be hot.

In Zamora it will reach 24ºC, typical temperatures of the month of May. The same will happen in Santander, where 25ºC are expected. In areas like Seville it will reach 28ºC, and in the city of Badajoz it will reach 26ºC.

This ‘surada’ on Palm Sunday will mean that, as the wind descends to the lee of the mountainsthe air temperature rises. The values ​​will be especially high. But the forecast also indicates that the front and the trough will leave rain from Monday to Wednesday.

Afterwards, the situation seems to stabilize and temperatures will rise noticeably throughout the country. So a busy Easter Week is expected in every way, excessive heat, rain, intense cold by areas, open ski resorts…

The northern contrast

Four autonomous communities (Asturias, Cantabria, Galicia and the Basque Country) are on alert due to the forecast that strong winds and waves will be recorded in the next few hours, according to data from the Meteorology Statal Agency.

In Galicia the “orange” alert has been activated, important risk, due to the strong wind and waves that are going to be recorded on the coasts of A Mariña and Lugo and in the northwest of the province of A Coruña. In addition, this community is on yellow alert -risk- due to the heavy rains that will take place in the interior of Pontevedra and in the Rías Baixas, where 50 liters per square meter will accumulate in 12 hours.

The strong waves forecast for today have also motivated the activation of the yellow alert in the Basque Country, Cantabria and the Principality of Asturiasin which they will be recorded, in addition to strong winds at sea and waves of up to five meters.

In Asturias, the Aemet has also activated the yellow alert before the strong winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour that will be registered in the south of the community and in the Picos de Europa.

