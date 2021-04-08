At the state level, the Narcotics Control Board approved the formation of a supreme national committee concerned with the social integration of those recovered from drug abuse.

The Council, headed by the President of the Anti-Narcotics Council at the state level, and Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, approved, “O nation, drugs are a scourge,” as a slogan to celebrate the International Day against Drugs in the country for the year 2021.

This came during the fourth meeting of the Council for the year 2021, which was held yesterday by remote communication technology, in the presence of the Director General of Federal Drug Control and Vice Chairman of the Council, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, heads of the Supreme National Committees emanating from the Council, and a number of officials, senior officers and directors of drug control in the country .

The Council reviewed new trends in trafficking and drug promotion crimes, and new methods of smuggling trade, promotion and drug abuse, and reviewed the results of plans to confront them, and enhance them with more cooperation and coordination.

The Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center and the Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Treatment, Rehabilitation and Social Integration, Dr. Hamad Al-Ghafri, reviewed the committee’s strategic plan, goals and initiatives, as well as the system of investigation and monitoring of drug abuse trends.

The Council approved the formation of a supreme national committee concerned with the social integration of those recovered from drug abuse, as it has a major role in limiting relapse or recurrence after treatment.

The Council discussed proposals to celebrate the International Day for Drug Control, which is held on June 26 of each year, and the President of the Council called for highlighting the efforts of the state in combating drugs on this day, and invited to celebrate it in accordance with the established health restrictions and procedures.





