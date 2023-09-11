The Krasnoyarsk court arrested a supporter of the banned legion for plans of sabotage in the Russian Federation

In Krasnoyarsk, a court arrested a supporter of the Ukrainian Legion “Freedom of Russia” (recognized in the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization and banned) for plans to commit sabotage on Russian territory. About it TASS reported to law enforcement agencies.

According to investigators, the man maintained contact with the terrorist organization, promoted its ideas by distributing leaflets, and also agreed to carry out a task related to sabotage activities.

In addition, the investigation established that the person involved in the case passed on information about Russian customs officers to the Ukrainian legion.