A company not yet made public has teased the arrival of a “superpowers x academy RPG” intended for Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. To date, one has been opened dedicated Twitter accountwho delighted us with a small teaser trailer.

While general details about the game, its title and developer are currently shrouded in mystery, Nippon Ichi Software wanted to encourage users to follow the official Twitter page ahead of the announcement.

While waiting to find out what it is, we leave you in the company of the teaser trailer!

Source: Official Twitter page Street Gematsu