

12/17/2024



Updated at 10:43 p.m.





There is no one who understands this real Madrida team capable of bordering on ridiculousness against Zalgiris on Thursday and that, five days later, has managed to overthrow the leader, the Paris Basketballafter a superb performance. The Gauls are the team of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only