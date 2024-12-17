Basketball/Euroleague
The whites beat Paris (85-96) thanks to the fantastic performances of Tavares, Campazzo and Hezonja
There is no one who understands this real Madrida team capable of bordering on ridiculousness against Zalgiris on Thursday and that, five days later, has managed to overthrow the leader, the Paris Basketballafter a superb performance. The Gauls are the team of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#superb #Madrid #forgets #crisis #attacks #leaders #house
Leave a Reply