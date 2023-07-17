Ambiente, the paint that saves the planet. That’s why it’s in great demand

While the world wonders about the global warming and the devastating effects that follow. From a laboratory in the USA comes a solution for cool the earth. The mechanical engineering professor at Purdue University Xiulin Ruan he is convinced – we read in the Messenger – that he has found the solution to the problem. It’s about a white paint which can cool surfaces and prevent global temperatures from rising. This revolutionary type of acrylic paint it reflects 98% of the sun’s rays. If applied to the roof of a building, it could lower the temperature by up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit. In practice, we could get a cooling power of 10 kilowatts, like air conditioners used by most homes.

The discovery is about three years old. In 2021, Guinness declared it the whitest hair color ever and it has received numerous accolades since then. Although this paint was originally designed exclusively for the roofs of housesmanufacturers of clothes, shoes, cars, trucks and even spacecraft have it loud request.

