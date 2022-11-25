This vaccine, which is still in an experimental stage, because it has not yet been tested in humans, has shown protection against about 20 types of influenza, along with other subtypes.

According to the British Daily Mail, this influenza vaccine was tested among animals by scientists at the American University of Pennsylvania, and the results were very encouraging.

This influenza vaccine can be vaccinated in two doses, taking advantage of the RNA technology that was used in the vaccine presented by Pfizer and BioNTech, along with Moderna.

This vaccine works by teaching and training cells so that they are able to produce similar versions of the proteins that appear on all surfaces of influenza viruses.

One of the advantages of this process is that it makes the body able to regulate itself so that it is able to confront any body that carries that harmful protein from viruses, in the future.

And if this medical project is crowned with success, there will be no need to develop influenza vaccine doses, on an annual basis, months before the influenza vaccination begins.

And if this vaccine is circulated to various countries, it would help reduce the number of patients and deaths due to influenza, which turns into a health obsession for many as soon as the fall season arrives.

At the moment, a decision is being made about which vaccine to use, based on the type of virus that makes people sick, and this is usually done before the start of the season.