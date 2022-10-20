





A sunfish is the largest bony fish ever recorded by scientists. He was found dead near the island of Faial, in the Azores, Portugal, in December last year and weighs 2,744 kilograms. The study describing the animal was published earlier this month by Journal of Fish Biology.

José Nuno Gomes-Pereira of the Associação Naturalista do Atlântico in Portugal and his colleagues found the dead sunfish floating off the coast of Faial Island. Gomes-Pereira and his team managed to pull the carcass ashore to weigh, measure and sample the animal’s DNA.

With a crane, they weighed it and came to the conclusion that the fish was over 400 kilograms heavier than the previous heaviest.

A female of the same species had been found in Kamogawa, Japan, in 1996, which weighed 2,300 kilograms and was 272 centimeters long. The whale shark is the largest known fish and is “full of cartilage”, and reaches despite 30 tons. However, Portuguese scientists claim that, among the bony ones, this sunfish is the largest ever recorded.

While members of the team that found the sunfish don’t know what killed the fish, they did find a large, semi-cylindrical depression near its head marked with red paint, typically seen on the keel of boats. It is unclear, however, whether this mark happened before or after the fish died.







