Today, a summit was held in Abu Dhabi that brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of DubaiHis Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.. During which they discussed cooperation and coordination of positions towards various issues of common concern.. In addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and challenges. common problems faced by the Arab region.

During their summit held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the leaders touched on the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on civilian sites and facilities in the UAE and its launch of two ballistic missiles towards the state, the continuation of its attacks that pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the region, stressing that these aggressive practices violate all International laws and norms affect international peace and security.. They called on the international community to take a unified and firm stance towards these militias and other terrorist forces and their supporters.

The King of Bahrain and the Egyptian President affirmed their countries’ solidarity with the UAE and their support for all the steps it is taking to ensure the preservation of its security and territorial integrity.

During their summit, the leaders stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the three countries on various issues of common concern to serve Arab issues and the peoples of the region and the need to formulate a common vision towards these issues.