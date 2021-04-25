The Kremlin announced that the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the US, Joe Biden, They are considering holding a summit in June, Although this meeting will depend a lot on how the current escalation of diplomatic tension between the two countries ends.

“They talk about June, there are even specific dates”said the presidential adviser for International Affairs, Yuri Ushakov, to a program on Russian public television.

Biden was the first to propose the summit during his mid-April telephone conversation with Putin, to which the Kremlin responded “positively”.

The problem is that since then both countries have found themselves embroiled in an exchange of sanctions, expulsion of diplomats and blacklists of high officials.

At the insistence of the reporter, Ushakov did not want to specify the date, but insisted that “June is June.”

The diplomat admitted that the preparations for said summit have not started yet, since the decision to celebrate it has not even been made yet.

“Of course, depending on many factors we will make a decision,” he added.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, stressed that the proposal made by Biden during the telephone conversation he had two weeks ago with Putin it was received “positively” and “is now being studied”.

In case of occurrence, it would be the first High-level meeting between the leaders of both countries since Putin and former President Donald Trump met in Helsinki in July 2018.

Putin never got to celebrate a summit with Barack Obama, with whom he coincided when he returned to the Kremlin in 2012 after four years as prime minister.

Lavrov explained what the Kremlin is referring to when he speaks of “many factors,” as Moscow has indicted Washington since Biden came to the White House. to say one thing and do the opposite.

In that sense, the head of Russian diplomacy warned that Moscow could adopt new measures against Washington if “continue climbing” of “unfriendly steps”.

He was referring to the expulsion of ten diplomats and the blacklist of senior Russian officials drawn up by the US for electoral interference, cyber espionage and Russia’s role in Ukraine, to which Moscow responded 24 hours later with similar measures.

There has also been friction from poisoning, arrest and conviction of the opposition leader, Alexéi Navalny, whose health has deteriorated since he was sent to prison, where he is serving two and a half years of sentence.

No ambassadors

Tensions between the Kremlin and the White House soared after Biden called Putin a “murderer” in mid-March, after which Moscow called its ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations. who has not yet returned to his post.

Subsequently, after the announcement of the sanctions, Moscow summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, and recommended that he leave the country for consultations with his superiors, advice he followed this week.

To this you have to add tensions for Ukraine, on whose border Russia concentrated a large number of troops in recent weeks, which raised fear of a new conflict for control of the Donbas.

Putin this week accused the US during his State of the Nation speech of organizing a coup plot against the authoritarian Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, and compared it to the attacks on the Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro.

It’s not all bad news. Putin finally accepted Biden’s invitation to participate telematically in the climate summit on Thursday, and the army began withdrawing troops from the annexed Crimean peninsula on Friday.

And while Russia closed three sectors of the Black Sea bordering Crimea on Saturday despite NATO warnings, the US gave up its plans to send two destroyers to the area.

New Cold War?

However, tensions have escalated. In a very symptomatic article, Putin’s predecessor in the Kremlin and current vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, did not hesitate to assure this week that both powers “They have gone from rivalry to confrontation and, in fact, they have returned to the time of the Cold War. “

Medvedev (2008-12), who had a good relationship with Obama, blamed the situation on the United States, which he accused of a “selfish defense of their interests” which he related to “the fall of the authority of the United States as the leader of the Western world.”

He came to compare the current antagonism with what happened during the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962), when Moscow and Washington were “five minutes” from the Third World War.

If then it was American missiles in Turkey, now it is sanctions, interference in the post-Soviet backyard, NATO’s rapprochement with Russian borders and opposition to the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

