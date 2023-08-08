Passed stories on Instagram. Vacation. Sun. Water. Party. laughs. Idk gazpacho recipe. “Do you know what to do with the pause?” Pedro said in Rapture, the film by Iván Zulueta. “The pause is the vanishing point, our only chance.” And then she would open an album of childhood stickers. She showed one of King Solomon’s mines. “Tell me, how long could you spend looking at this chrome? Years, centuries, a whole morning. You were in full flight, ecstasy, hanging in the middle of a pause… Raptured”.

The outburst was that detachment from the world, being alien to the passing of the hours, being suspended. Disappear. The characters in the film, once they have lost the privilege of child kidnapping in front of a chrome, desperately seek that pause in sex, heroin, cinema. Many of us look for it. Sometimes, we even have 30 days of vacation to rummage around in search of the rapture, and thus forget that the rest of the time is not ours. “When the school closes and the heart opens wide to the infinite freedom of love without an object”, says Pierre Michon in Rimbaud the son. Hopefully. For those who have the privilege of stopping, the possibility of pause has not existed for a long time.

More information

Vacations have become another job. A certain anguish hangs over their heads: vacationing badly, not organizing well, losing a day and a half due to an error in the reservations, that the delay in the flight collapses everything, not meeting friends on days off and having the feeling of being more only that the rest of the year, spy on or intuit the holidays of others and feel that they are doing well, while you are prevented from that grace. The holidays, that fury provoked from outside that makes us type in Google aberrations like “What to see in Budapest for five days”. However, how can you not want to breathe some air from another place, even if it is contaminated by the emissions of the plane that took us there. If work is a source of misery, aren’t vacations also, by contagion, another misery? How would rapture be possible in this climate of working for fun? Disconnect, have fun: those new quasi-work goals already injected into our brain: “Nothing, we’re going away for a few days to disconnect a bit”. “Have you been able to disconnect this week?” My teeth grind on their own.

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

I run my finger over the map of life, identifying pauses. I find some. Sometimes someone says: “I hate the subway, how horrible.” I raise my voice in favor of my cause, of my pause: “I love the subway.” even when it wasn’t freelancing and he spent his life in long rush hour journeys to the office, the subway was the liminal place where nothing had to be done, nothing had to happen. Time was suspended. The closest thing to being free. The circular line of the Madrid Metro, a spiral of the Moebius strip of the pause.

Not long ago, my friend Mamen and I talked about spending the whole day on the circular subway line. It seemed to us the closest thing to those days when you were little and they took you to the doctor. That kind of pause: hand in hand with your mother through the city empty of children, in an illusion of school absenteeism. In that world, having a donut for breakfast sitting back on a bar stool, it was as if your tiny life, already full of small obligations and social mandates, ceased to exist. The subway is similar. The utopia of spending a whole day in the circular line, without having to get anywhere, suspended in that crude miracle: having to be underground, with productivity banned, with fun and leisure also banned, to reach that strange nirvana.

There is another pause that I remember with panic. We were mindless teenagers. It had not been so long since we had lost the rapture that occurs in childhood play, in the ecstatic observation of a toy, a chrome, the smell of a doll, and we were already desperate to remember what it was like to get out of the body. So, among some bushes in the park, we squeezed our necks, cutting off the flow of oxygen for seconds, until we fainted (don’t let this inspire anyone, it’s a very dangerous practice). Almost immediately they had to smack you, wake you up to bring you back. Millions of years lived in those seconds of absence, crazy images, a psychotropia that I have never touched again. We called it “doing sudden death”. We could have died, of course. I could be alive, but not be able to write this, with the connection between ideas and words drowned out forever. But I would be lying if I didn’t recognize that sometimes I remember those fulminating absences like someone who was in Narnia and came back. The real pause.

There are more pauses, wherever one wants to look. The drunks in the park on my street, for example. I see them every morning when I take the dog out. There are about five or six. They start high, sangria and litronas at nine in the morning, and fade as the alcohol runs through them. At noon they are stretched out on the picnic table, their heads down or directly collapsed. The only possible form of pause from which you cannot run away to any place, nor, of course, have a vacation: stun yourself until you disappear. intoxication, meditation in extremis: a means of detachment and deconditioning that does not lead to enlightenment, but perhaps to desperate liberation.

Today, while my dog ​​sniffs the trail of some Risketos through the grass, I look at the drunks. All have already fallen into different states of pause. Most of them mumble something in the pre-dream stage. Mantras, lullabies, imaginary fights. But there is one that remains standing next to the table, as if teetering on another plane of reality. His balance stabilizes and he remains with his head on his chest. He drops the litron from his hand and pours a little foam on the ground. It doesn’t matter, because he no longer exists. He is so still that a green parrot, one of those pests, takes him for an object. He lands on his head. There is no scare or fuss. For a moment of magic, I only exist there, in that parrot that still doesn’t understand where he is and arranges a few locks of the drunk’s hair. I disappear. Then I think that our only chance of a real escape, of a real vacation, will ultimately depend on how long we are able to stay looking at a chrome. No beach, no strawberry gazpacho, no laughter, no travel reservations, no need for anything.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.