Tonight, Thursday 18 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 A summer in the Caribbean is aired, a 2009 film directed by Carlo Vanzina and written by him with his brother Enrico. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Antigua, Caribbean. Alberto is a Roman burdened with debts and chased by creditors, who after giving up everything disappeared to the Caribbean where he does small scams against passing tourists for a living. His sidekick is Morgan, an orphaned black child. The child has sent letters to Italy to be adopted at a distance. One fine day, in Antigua, two of these adoptive parents arrive who want to meet Father Miguel (a priest who works where Alberto lives) and especially their “adopted son”, Morgan, to take him with them. In return they are ready to make a donation to the parish of three hundred thousand euros. Alberto remains undecided: with that sum he will be able to return to Italy and Morgan will also be able to live a better life. But Alberto hasn’t come to terms with his heart and with Morgan…

Pavia. Roberto is a banker, single and hypochondriac. Every three months he goes to the hospital to his doctor friend Giacomo to get tested. A lung X-ray marks his condemnation: Giacomo diagnoses him with terminal cancer and just two months to live. But in the hospital they made a mistake: his X-ray was swapped for a 102-year-old and Giacomo rushes to call his friend to tell him the good news. But Roberto is not at home because he is in Antigua, in the Caribbean. He resigned from the bank and also took €300,000 out of the safe by staying in 5-star hotels with champagne and women at will. In fact, he has rented the presidential suite in the most beautiful hotel on the island and dines with champagne. Giacomo arrives in Antigua to give him the good news: he must not die! Roberto, however, takes it badly…

Naples. Vincenzo Acampora is a dentist, married to a very jealous woman who never loses sight of him. And he’s right, because Vincenzo has a lover, the beautiful Anna, his former nurse in the dental practice. On the eve of a trip to a dental congress, where Vincenzo would be accompanied by his wife, the “lady” slips on the waxed floor of the house and breaks her leg, unable to leave. Vincenzo makes the best of a bad situation, in fact he doesn’t leave for the congress either, but takes the opportunity to take a vacation with Anna in the Caribbean…

Rome. Angelo Cerioni is the chauffeur for a rich and peasant landlord, Remo Santucci: in reality, more than the chauffeur, Angelo is Remo’s slave. He does it because he earns well and because he has taken out a heavy loan to buy the cottage where he lives with his mother, grandmother and aunt in Sacrofano. The day before going on vacation, Remo informs him that he will have to give up his holidays to accompany him to the Caribbean where he has bought a villa. Angelo sets off and suffers so many until, having hit rock bottom, he manages to react…

Leghorn. Max is a DJ with his friend Tommy. Max is engaged to Laura, a young and beautiful saleswoman. Desperate when Laura leaves him for someone else, he falls into a deep depression and with a heavy heart buys a last minute ticket to the Caribbean. But one morning, on the beach, he sees Laura with her new boyfriend, none other than Tommy, her best friend!

We’ve seen the plot of Summer in the Caribbean, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Enrico Brignano: Angelo Cerioni

Carlo Buccirosso as Roberto de Paola

Biagio IzzoVincenzo Acampora

Martina Stella: Laura

Enrico Bertolino: James

Alena Sheredová: Anna

Paolo ConticiniTommy

Paolo Ruffini: Max

Sascha Zacharias: Britt Ikea

Jayde NicoleJennifer

Maurizio Mattioli as Remo Santucci

Gigi Proietti: Alberto

Reuben LeeMorgan

Maurizio Antonini: Silvio Berlusconi

Isabelle Adriani: Giacomo’s wife

Edelweiss: Natascha

Teresa Del Vecchio: Gerarda Acampora

Pietro Ghislandi: receptionist

Camilla SjobergEve

Maria Cristina Maccà: Isolina

Where to see A Summer in the Caribbean on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 18 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.