Italy witnessed the first heat wave this summer on Friday, while the capital’s authorities sought to increase shaded areas to reduce the burden of high temperatures on residents and tourists. Meteorology expected temperatures to reach 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, according to the Air Force Observatory, while the Ministry of Health issued a statement. A warning of the highest degree of extreme heat in Rome, Palermo and other cities.

The meteorological website “El Meteo” indicated that the heat wave was caused by an African anticyclone, which was named “Minos” after the son of “Zeus” in Greek mythology.

While there are many public parks and water fountains in the capital, whether those suitable for drinking or those whose purpose is limited to decoration, many squares and streets in Rome lack anything to protect them from the sun’s rays.

The few palm trees are not enough to alleviate the heat, and during the afternoon hours many preferred to eat lunch in air-conditioned restaurant halls instead of sitting in the open air.

The environmental organization Greenpeace conducted a tour of the streets of Rome, during which it operated a thermal camera that detected temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, including the Colosseum.

Last year, Rome recorded a record temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on July 8, according to the capital’s municipality.