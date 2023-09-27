It will be released exclusively on October 6th Sky and streaming on NowTV the transgenerational thriller One summer agoconsisting of eight episodes, and featuring protagonists Linen Pillow And Filippo Scotti, both in the role of Elio as an adult and as a teenager respectively. Next to them, here appear the actresses Claudia Pandolfi And Martina Gattiin the role of Costanza (adult and young), e Antonia Fotaras, in the role of Arianna. Then follow many other exceptional Italian actors, for a cast it’s amazing.

The series is directed by Davide Marengo And Marta Savinacreated by Michele Alberico And Massimo Bacchini and written by Valerio Clio, Federico Favot, Michele Alberico and Massimo Bacchini. Then there is also the signature of Francesca Michelin who reinterprets the song “One summer ago” by Franco Califano, soundtrack of some scenes from the series.

The story is set mainly in marine Puglia, but the footage was also shot in Ostia and Rome, a city which is presented here from a more cosmopolitan and more European perspective.

In the wake of the 90s

A sudden trip to the 90s: camping with friends, the World Cup, bonfires on the beach, calippo, bright clothes and vintage cars are the protagonists of the story. In fact, the story alternates between the contemporary era and a return to the past of 1990. A magical summer and great pain are the basis of this storyas Valerio Cilio explains to us during the presentation press conference. In those years, in fact, Arianna, the girl around whom the whole plot develops, disappears: “Who killed Arianna?”this is the question from which the gripping thriller is born.

The finger is pointed at her ex-lover Elio, and our Lino Guanciale finds himself having to deal with a past that he seems to have forgotten, due to traumatic amnesia. Yet, something extraordinary happens, and the man, after a car accident, finds himself catapulted into his adolescence, where Arianna still exists and will soon disappear. We are therefore faced with a crime-tinged story that also has something surreal. Is it all a dream? Madness? We’ll find out along the way. The colors and tones of the 90s certainly give a touch of lightness to this deeply tragic story, and this is certainly a thumbs up for the film project.

Nostalgia in the soundtrack and photography

The soundtrack plays a very important role. In addition to the amazing use of sound, which from the first episode alone captures the viewer in a disturbing atmosphere typical of crime thriller , we notice the presence of a fantastic musical choice. Lots of them hits of the 80s and 90s which give a nostalgic character to the TV series. The playlist, curated by Valerio Errico And Marco De Angelisoffers us powerful hits like “Take on me” of the a-Ha, “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode, “Shout” by Tears for Fears, “An Italian summer” by Edoardo Bennato and Gianna Nannini, and many other songs yet to be discovered.

The soundtrack is varied and appropriate for every situation, with attention to every detail, as is the photography. The latter uses particular optics based on the story: aUS ultra-vintage optics for the 90s and more modern and defined Japanese optics for 2020. We then note the use of special cameras (even by hand) to capture the different shades of color of each era.

The theme of the double

The TV series will be characterized by the presence of dualism in almost all the characters: the adolescent and adult versions of the protagonists unfold hand in hand with each other as the story progresses. It’s really curious to watch established adult actors and younger ones playing the same character but in two different eras.

During the press conference the director Davide Marengo states how much it was fascinating the moment ofinitial meeting of the two generations on set: the actors kidnapped each other’s gestures and fed each other. The actress Claudia Pandolfi then continues by saying that she had a real imprinting with her alter ego Martina Gatti, they both felt something in common from the human point of view with the character of Costanza and they understood each other immediately: «she is a very strong woman who hides her weaknesses behind a robust armor and a good dose of cynicism».

The dualism of Filippo Scotti and Lino Guanciale is also very tender, two exceptional actors united by the flashback mechanism: a bet won, says the production. Lino Guanciale jokes about having to play Elio as an old man but he is enthusiastic about the experimentation of the series, «we tackle a new genre with a lot of genuineness». Filippo sees himself a lot in the character of young Elio and says that he has not distorted himself but only that he has discovered more subtleties, while Lino, on the other hand, deviates quite a bit from the emotional desert of adult Elio.

The question of destiny

The actress Antonia Fotaras, who shares the passion for music and the sea with the character of Arianna, explains to us with her sweetness: «What struck me a lot about the series is that it tells us through crime how painful it is to lose in a traumatic way a person we love and how hard it is to let her go. And is it right or not to let go of someone we love without even knowing what happened to them?” In the series there is a great interest in questioning destiny: Elio is asked to stay in the present and put an end to this time travel, but does it make sense? Does it make sense for Elio to remain in the present without having put the past in order?

The series will therefore lead us to ask ourselves: If we could go back what would we change about our past? Perhaps “One summer ago” can give us the answer, which we will find out from October 6 on.